Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 433,219 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 682.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,669 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,219 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Adobe worth $226,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 113,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.2% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,575 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Adobe by 21.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 583 shares of the software company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $12.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.86. 73,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

