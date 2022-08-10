Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,601 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.92% of New York Times worth $70,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York Times by 698.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

NYSE:NYT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 50,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,308. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

