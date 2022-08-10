Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299,952 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 1.7% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.70% of Canadian National Railway worth $652,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 21.1% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,388,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,259,358,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,891,000 after buying an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $654,343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after buying an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $128.72. 50,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,585. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

