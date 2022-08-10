Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.02 Billion Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,138 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 2.7% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 2.50% of MSCI worth $1,019,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 72.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,678,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 62.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.75.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $13.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.46. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

