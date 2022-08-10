Fiera Capital Corp Has $90.71 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Entegris worth $90,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $1,339,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Entegris by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 1.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its position in Entegris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Entegris by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 391,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,312,000 after buying an additional 161,805 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Trading Up 6.1 %

ENTG traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.70.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

