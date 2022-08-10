Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $110,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.84. 21,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,541. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,220 shares of company stock valued at $54,483,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.