Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.
Financial Institutions Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ FISI opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $401.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.43.
Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Institutions
About Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Financial Institutions (FISI)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.