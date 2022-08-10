Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Financial Institutions Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FISI opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $401.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Institutions

About Financial Institutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 32.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 27.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 96,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

