Financial Review: thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) versus Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) and Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Eutelsat Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $40.67 billion 0.09 -$137.49 million $1.67 3.62 Eutelsat Communications $1.39 billion 1.41 $241.38 million N/A N/A

Eutelsat Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than thyssenkrupp.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eutelsat Communications 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for thyssenkrupp and Eutelsat Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Eutelsat Communications has a consensus target price of $12.64, indicating a potential upside of 48.36%. Given Eutelsat Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eutelsat Communications is more favorable than thyssenkrupp.

Volatility and Risk

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eutelsat Communications has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Eutelsat Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 2.38% 7.74% 2.43% Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats Eutelsat Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Multi Tracks segment builds plants for the chemical, cement, and mining industries. Its Marine Systems segment provides systems in the submarine and surface vessel construction, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications S.A. engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors. As of June 30, 2021, it operated 38 satellites in geostationary orbit. The company serves broadcasters, companies, telecom operators, individuals, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

