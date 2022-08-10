FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 394.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Price Performance

Shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group stock remained flat at $9.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 36,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,296. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

About FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

