Firo Price Tops $2.89 (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. Firo has a market cap of $32.85 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00011928 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,225.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.10 or 0.07740221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00160884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00256279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00692713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00590404 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005607 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,369,306 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Firo

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.