First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Busey in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

First Busey Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BUSE stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. 386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,371. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Busey has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 25.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares in the company, valued at $716,306.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares in the company, valued at $716,306.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $53,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,723.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in First Busey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

