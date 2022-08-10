First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 17.0% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 173,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 22,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,765,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.04. 53,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,047. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

