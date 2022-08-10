First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 706 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Golden Green Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,318,801. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

