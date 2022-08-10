First Business Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.90. 33,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,007. The stock has a market cap of $181.71 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.10. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $146.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.