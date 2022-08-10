First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 30.8% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 34.8% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 36.2% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.69.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.17. 22,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.76. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.