First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $480,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 534,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,168,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $278.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

