First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Matthew Deines Buys 2,000 Shares

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Deines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Matthew Deines purchased 500 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $8,475.00.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNWB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. 639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.90.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Hovde Group reduced their target price on First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

