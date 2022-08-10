First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.80

Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.80 and traded as low as $23.66. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 1,765 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers bought 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,578.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.