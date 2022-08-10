First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 992.6% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FDNI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. 4,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,265. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $873,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

