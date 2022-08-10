FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.44

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.44 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 1348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.09.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.