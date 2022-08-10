FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Trading 0.3% Higher

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.68 and last traded at $160.19. 5,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 11,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average is $161.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

