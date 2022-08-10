FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading 0.1% Higher

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.22 and last traded at $53.81. 47,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 155,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter.

