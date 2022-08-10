Flowers Foods (FLO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.20-$1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.20-1.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 243,369 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,054,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,541,000 after purchasing an additional 90,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 921,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

