Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Flywire updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Flywire Trading Up 12.1 %

NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.48. 66,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,736. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. Flywire has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flywire news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $24,313,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,299,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,867,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $24,313,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,299,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,867,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,158,864 shares of company stock valued at $42,324,817. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flywire by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens started coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Flywire from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

