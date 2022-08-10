FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Up 1.8 %

FMC stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.23. The stock had a trading volume of 536,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average of $118.15.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1,478.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.