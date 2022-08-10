ForgeRock (FORG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect ForgeRock to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. On average, analysts expect ForgeRock to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FORG opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 22,961 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.