Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fortive by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,574. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

