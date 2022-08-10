Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE FTV traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 56,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.