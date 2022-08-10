Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Short Interest Up 900.0% in July

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Founder SPAC Price Performance

Shares of FOUNU traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. Founder SPAC has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Founder SPAC

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUNU. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth about $2,866,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth about $2,869,000.

Founder SPAC Company Profile

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

Further Reading

