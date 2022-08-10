Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at DA Davidson

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRG. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Franchise Group Trading Down 3.1 %

FRG opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in Franchise Group by 1,697.0% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 749,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 707,663 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,037,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,230 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,094 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,507,000 after buying an additional 195,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 298.1% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 249,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 186,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

See Also

