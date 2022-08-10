Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$19.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s current price.

FRU has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cormark boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

TSE FRU traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.95. 967,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$17.00.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

