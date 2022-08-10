Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, an increase of 334.9% from the July 15th total of 60,200 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 799,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Freight Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRGT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 61,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60. Freight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

About Freight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Freight Technologies, Inc operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, provides B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and capacity solutions.

