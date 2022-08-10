FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

Shares of FREY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FREYR Battery Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

