FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.
FREYR Battery Stock Performance
Shares of FREY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.