FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1,350.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE CRM traded up $6.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.25. 87,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,145. The stock has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.45. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,366,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

