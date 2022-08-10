FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 0.7% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,843,000.

XLG traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,928. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.57 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.42.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

