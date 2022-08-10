FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.41

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.41 and traded as low as $19.45. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 32,343 shares trading hands.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 142,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 51,992 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Company Profile

