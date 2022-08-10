FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. 190,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,228. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $324.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.70. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,809,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,849,000. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 275,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 238,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 206,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

