FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
FutureFuel Price Performance
FF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. 190,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,228. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $324.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.70. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.63.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%.
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
