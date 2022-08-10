FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIW) Short Interest Update

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 261.9% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTIIW remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,236. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

