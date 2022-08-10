FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MicroStrategy Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for MicroStrategy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($22.78) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($11.76). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MicroStrategy’s current full-year earnings is ($22.78) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.25.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $319.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.76. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

