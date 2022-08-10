FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $17.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.16. The consensus estimate for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $19.60 per share.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $79.35 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $112.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.