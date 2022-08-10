FY2022 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Mining plc Decreased by Edison Inv. Res (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$803.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.25 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$989.73.

Shares of TSE EDV traded up C$0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.05. The company had a trading volume of 189,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,126. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.70 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The stock has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.75.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 151.35%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

