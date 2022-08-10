FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sunrun in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RUN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

Sunrun Stock Down 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,973 shares of company stock worth $6,546,339 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.