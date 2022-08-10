Gaj Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $198.00 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $17,466.51 and $198.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015013 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039742 BTC.
Gaj Finance Coin Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
