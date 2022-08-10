Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Galaxy Gaming Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLXZ stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $92.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

About Galaxy Gaming

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.