Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Galaxy Gaming Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of GLXZ stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. Galaxy Gaming has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $92.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.49.
About Galaxy Gaming
