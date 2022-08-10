GamyFi Platform 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $106,307.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $46,666.79 and $106,307.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Energy8 (E8) traded up 99,155,211.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014907 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

