Garrison Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 48.7% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $565,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.1% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Xylem by 37.8% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.5% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,580 shares of company stock valued at $684,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xylem Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Xylem stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,936. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

