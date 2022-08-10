Garrison Asset Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 2.1% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $13,853,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 283,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.12. The company had a trading volume of 180,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

