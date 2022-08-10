GateToken (GT) Price Hits $4.92 on Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for $4.92 or 0.00020471 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $386.05 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken Profile

GT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,403,314 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

