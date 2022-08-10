GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.59

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as high as $40.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($44.90) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

