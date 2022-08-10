General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in General Dynamics by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 70,775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.43. 4,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,885. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

